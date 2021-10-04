LA GRANDE — The La Grande area experienced warmer than normal temperatures during the month of September, according to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 62 degrees, 2.1 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 80 degrees, 3.8 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 93 degrees recorded on Sept. 6.
During the month, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees on four days.
Low temperatures averaged 44.1 degrees, 0.4 degrees above normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 35 degrees, recorded on Sept. 17, the report said.
Precipitation for the month totaled 1.13 inches, which was 0.46 inches above normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on five days, with the heaviest, 0.40 inches, reported on Sept. 29.
Precipitation for the year is 8.18 inches, which is 3.36 inches below normal. Since October 2020, the water year precipitation in La Grande has been 12.76 inches, 3.76 inches below normal.
The outlook for October from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for near normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Normal highs for La Grande fall from 70 degrees at the start of October to 54 degrees by the end of the month. Normal lows fall from 39 degrees to 33 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation for the month is 1.29 inches.
Temperatures down in Wallowa County
Wallowa County experienced colder than normal temperatures for the month of September, the report said.
The average temperature for Joseph during September was 53.9 degrees, 2.7 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 71.5 degrees, 0.7 degrees above normal. The highest temperature was 87 degrees on Sept. 7.
Low temperatures averaged 36.3 degrees, 6.1 degrees below normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 28 degrees, recorded on Sept. 17.
There were seven days in September where the low temperatures plunged below 32 degrees in Joseph.
Precipitation for the month in Wallowa County totaled 0.64 inches, which was 0.78 inches below normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on eight days during the month, with the heaviest, 0.23 inches, reported on Sept. 28.
Precipitation for the year is 5.22 inches, which is 8.12 inches below normal. Since October 2020, the water year precipitation in Joseph has been 6.09 inches, 11.2 inches below normal.
The outlook for October calls for near normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Normal highs for Joseph fall from 67 degrees at the start of October to 54 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows fall from 39 degrees to 30 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.45 inches for the month.
