LA GRANDE — An awards ceremony with a noteworthy twist was conducted at the Blue Mountain Conference Center over the weekend.
La Grande’s National Guard unit, the 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry, was presented with the prestigious Seven Seals Award on Saturday, Aug. 6. The award recognizes the 3-116th for the support it gives to the employers its soldiers work for, plus the assistance the unit gives to its citizen soldiers.
“This is such a tremendous honor," said Lt. Col. Seth Musgrove, commander of the 3-116th.
The award was presented by retired Maj. Gen. Dennis Klein, the chair of the Oregon Committee of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program. The Seven Seals Award traditionally recognizes employers and their managers whose help make it possible for people to be employed and serve in the National Guard or another reserve branch of the Armed Forces.
The tables were turned with La Grande’s National Guard unit being the award recipient.
“This is unusual," said Klein, who selected the 3-116th for the Seven Seals Award.
The Seven Seals award salutes La Grande’s National Guard unit for steps it takes to reach out to employers, including providing employers with opportunities to attend training sessions at the Orchard Combat Training Center near Boise, Idaho, Klein said. Members of the 3-116th go several times a year, including weekends.
Employers are provided with transportation to the training center.
“We want to help provide context to our employers who provide such wonderful support," Musgrove said. "We want them to see what their employees do on weekends."
He said it is important to never forget the vital role employers play in the success of National Guard missions, along with families and the National Guard itself.
“A citizen soldier’s employer is one of three pillars that mutually support their service to their state and nation, and without the sacrifices and support of those employers the missions’ successes would not be possible,’’ Musgrove said.
The Seven Seals award also recognizes the steps the 3-116th takes to communicate with employers with regard to upcoming missions so that they can have time to plan for extended absences of their employees serving in the National Guard.
“We work hard at opening lines of communication," Musgrove said.
Musgrove said 400 soldiers have been called out on assignments over the past two years to assist with fighting wildfires, protest violence in Portland, COVID-19 vaccination programs and health care providers treating COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
“These statewide missions required soldiers to mobilize at a moment's notice, before leaving their families and employers," he said.
The Seven Seals Award derives its name from the fact the there are seven reserve components in the U.S. Armed Forces and each has its own seal. The Aug. 6 award ceremony was coordinated by Jack Johnson, chair of Area Six of the Oregon Committee of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, which is an agency within the Department of Defense.
