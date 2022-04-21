LA GRANDE — Seventy small businesses in Union County hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic are set to receive a boost.
The Union County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday, April 20, to approve a plan for distributing $500,000 in funds to 70 small businesses in the county harmed by COVID-19. The money to be paid to the businesses will come from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund.
The businesses were selected on the basis of criteria and a scoring matrix approved by the board of commissioners during its March meeting.
The county received a total of 73 applications, of which three did not meet all of the requirements. One business did not meet the requirement of having to have at least 51% of their operations in Union County, another applied too late and a third was ineligible because it was behind in its tax payments, according to Shelley Burgess, Union County’s administrative officer.
Of the 70 awarded grants, 19 are in the food and beverage industries, 12 are personal services businesses, 10 are gyms or health and fitness businesses; nine are building and construction services; five are lodging and venues firms and 15 are businesses that fall outside of these categories.
Food and beverage businesses will receive $151,698.24; personal services firms will receive $80,169.87; gyms, health and fitness firms will be provided $74,683.48; building and construction services will receive $55,467.03; lodging and venues will receive $39,455.93 and the 15 businesses qualifying for grants but falling outside these categories will be paid $98,525.45.
Applicants who qualified were eligible to receive grants of up to $10,000. Eligible businesses included those who could demonstrate a one-month decline in sales of 25% or more, incurred during the pandemic between Dec. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021, as compared to the same time period in 2019.
Only businesses that employ 30 or fewer employees were eligible for the grants.
Of the 70 eligible businesses, 46 received funding through a similar 2020 COVID-19 relief grant program, and 24 are new recipients, according to Union County records.
The Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds program, a part of the American Rescue Plan, is delivering $350 billion to state, local, and Tribal governments across the country to boost recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of the U.S. Treasury website.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
