IMBLER — On what is meant to be a highlight of the school year, several Imbler students saw their prom night end in disappointment.
Three vintage vehicles belonging to families of Imbler students were vandalized during the event, held at White Barn Estate outside of La Grande on the evening of Saturday, April 2. Those involved are still looking for answers, while a local auto detailing shop provides its services to those impacted.
“The biggest thing to me was that these rigs only come out on very special occasions like this,” said Krager Muilenburg, one of the students whose vehicle was vandalized. “The three of us did our best to make them look the best that they could, so the fact that they got messed with for no apparent reason was very frustrating.”
Three vehicles were found covered in strawberry syrup after the event — a 1997 Ford pickup truck, 1960s Plymouth Duster and a 1970s Chevrolet Blazer. The syrup reportedly damaged the paint on the vehicles, particularly one with a white paint job.
According to several involved, the cars belong to the students’ parents and grandparents, and the prom served as a special occasion in which the students were allowed to drive the vehicles.
“Those cars have been very precious to us,” Muilenburg said of driving his grandfather’s pickup by himself for the first time. “Ever since we were little, they were something we’ve taken care of and taken an interest in.”
The Union County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the vandalism, and the car owners were encouraged to file a report. Sheriff Cody Bowen stated that each will need to file a separate victim report. The vandalism has potential to be filed as criminal mischief, with the culprit being held accountable if identified.
Dirty Girls Detailing, a car detailing service operating in La Grande, reached out to the students whose cars were vandalized and offered free services to help repair the vehicles — one of the students was a family member of the owners. The shop owners noted that one of the cars had been in for service just before the prom event. Moving forward, the group is looking at possibly listing a reward for information provided regarding the vandalism.
“We wanted to show that we have their backs,” said Sammie Watson, one of the family members that owns and operates the auto shop.
The White Barn has hosted Imbler’s prom for the past several years, at no charge to the school. The estate serves as a scenic venue with views of the Grande Ronde Valley that hosts weddings and other events.
“It’s really unfortunate because these kids took a lot of pride in their cars,” White Barn owner Jeana Bingaman said.
