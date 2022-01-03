UNION COUNTY — Snowdrifts created by high winds plus icy conditions made traveling in Union County treacherous.
The poor conditions forced all six of Union County’s school districts to be closed on Monday, Jan. 3, which was to be the first day back after the holiday break.
Imbler School District Superintendent Doug Hislop said on Jan. 3 the decision was not a hard one to make.
“I spent three hours driving around yesterday and most of the time it was hard for me to find anywhere where roads were clear,” Hislop said.
He noted that the Imbler School District’s parking lot was filled with snow and that workers there spent much of the day just trying to clear the lot.
La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza said he decided on the evening of Jan. 2 to close school because of reports he was receiving from Mid Columbia Bus Company, which serves his district, and from Union County officials. Their reports indicated that driving school buses would be unsafe, he said.
Mendoza also said the forecast of winds of up to 55 mph and another 4 inches of snow expected on Jan. 3 factored into his decision.
Extreme winter weather also forced Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, to close on Jan. 3. Employees and on-campus partners were not required to report for work. On-campus classes were canceled and offices were closed, but online courses were expected to continue, according to an EOU press release.
Local crews clear snowdrifts
City of La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter said his snow-removal crews began work at 2 a.m. on Jan. 3 in an effort to clear snow. La Grande crews focused on clearing drifts that had shut down a number city streets, including the stretch of Cove Avenue from 26th Street to McAlister Road, Gekeler Lane from 20th Street to Highway 30, and Mulholland Drive from 26th Street to Walton Road.
“We hope to have all those cleared by the end of the day,” Carpenter said at about 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 3.
Carpenter said that on Jan. 2 crews did limited snow removal because more high winds were projected. He said that any work done on Jan. 2 could have been quickly erased with new snowdrifts.
The vehicles the city is using to clear snow include three trucks and three graders.
Carpenter said that the latest information on road closures and plans for plowing is available on the the city of La Grande’s Facebook page.
The city of Island City closed Buchanan Lane west of McAlister Road and Walton Road south of Emily Drive on Jan. 2, because of drifting snow. The closures were still in effect at 10:30 a.m Jan. 3.
“We are working on getting them open but it feels like a losing battle,” said Karen Howton, Island City’s city recorder.
Union County Public Works Director Doug Wright said at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 that many roads are blocked by snow.
“There are localized snowdrifts throughout the county,” he said.
Union County Public Works crews are tackling these drifts with the help of six graders, one snowblower and four trucks. Wright speaks philosophically of the challenge of keeping roads clear of snow.
“It is what we do,” he said. “We want to help folks get to where they need to be.”
The snowdrifts were blown in after Union County received significant snowfall on Dec. 30-31. No information on how much snow Union County received on those two days was available from the National Weather Service at press time, but Carpenter estimated that on Dec. 31 alone portions of La Grande may have received a foot of snow.
It is very likely that a record was set on the last day of 2021, for the highest recorded snowfall for La Grande on Dec. 31 is 1-1/2 inches in 1990, according to the National Weather Service. The agency’s snowfall records for La Grande date back to 1966.
Chilly temperatures set records
La Grande started 2022 with record low temperatures. The low on Jan. 1, at 4:49 a.m. was minus 22 degrees, breaking the old record for Jan. 1 of minus 12 set in 1979. A record was also set on Dec. 31 when the temperature fell to minus 11 degrees at about 11:30 p.m., breaking the old record of minus 3 degrees in 1969. The National Weather Services records for La Grande temperatures date back to 1965.
Wallowa County also had a frigid start to the new year. Lostine had a low of minus 13 degrees on Jan. 1 and a low of minus 8 degrees on Dec. 31. The National Weather Service does not have temperature records for Lostine but it does for Wallowa, which is 8 miles to the northeast. Wallowa’s all-time low for Dec. 31 is minus 22 degrees in 1927, and its all-time low for Jan. 1 is minus 14 degrees, a mark set in 1979.
ODOT crews stretched thin
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported it has been an all-hands-on-deck situation as crews worked to remove snowdrifts and white-out conditions along Interstate 84.
“We’re holding our own, but it's really busy,” said Tom Strandberg, a spokesperson for ODOT Region 5, which encompasses most of Northeastern Oregon. “Our crews are out there, struggling with the weather — and some areas of Umatilla County they’re not even able to plow because of the winds blowing so hard. It's creating drifts and blizzard-like conditions. It's just a mess.”
ODOT also reported that a number of motorists had ignored the roadblocks and traveled onto the freeway — which on Jan. 3, remained closed between Ontario and Hermiston, according to TripCheck — and found themselves stuck in the snowdrifts, or even blown over by the high winds. At least one truck and one ODOT portable message board was blown off the road due to the winds. With the inclement weather and limited resources, those stuck could be stranded for hours — and possibly days — before crews are able to dig them out.
“They might be stuck up there for hours and hours with no chance of rescue,” Standberg said. “We just want to remind people to stay home and stay off the roads. If it’s closed, don’t go on it. Don’t try to drive through drifts. If you get stuck, you may not get rescued anytime soon.”
Conditions aren’t likely to improve either, Strandberg said, citing weather reports calling for more snow and high winds.
“We’re keeping an eye on road and weather conditions, and trying to get our equipment out there as soon as possible to open things back up,” he said, “but in some cases, it's a losing battle — they can’t plow the snow because they can't drive fast enough to move the snow off the road.”
But severe weather and high winds balding the Blue Mountains’ snowpack and blanketing the highway with snow isn’t the only issue ODOT is facing. A number of employees themselves were stuck at home due to snowdrifts, and at least one employee was out sick. As well, the agency has faced its own shortages with a lack of snowplow drivers, unfilled positions and understaffing.
“It's going to take some time, and people need to understand and be patient,” Strandberg said. “This is a weather event we have no control over. We’ll continue to address what we can, but there are going to be some routes we can’t even do maintenance on because we can’t see — and if we can’t see we can't drive.”
An increase in crashes
The Oregon State Police reported 54 accidents over the holiday weekend across Eastern Oregon counties from Morrow to Malheur, an increase of nearly five times since 2017 when they responded to just 10 accidents.
That number has been steadily climbing, with 31 accidents reported in 2020, and 23 reported in 2019 between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.
Statewide, OSP responded to 259 accidents during the same time period this year, up 186% from its 2017 count, and 25% from its 2020 numbers.
A number of OSP service vehicles at the La Grande headquarters were also buried in a small mountain of snow due to the drifts.
In La Grande, local law enforcement officers responded to 17 reports of accidents, disabled vehicles or stuck drivers on Jan. 1. Police also responded to a down power line, a fallen tree and a stop sign that had blown over in the wind.
