Crew members from Planned and Engineered Construction Inc., of Helena, Montana, pump steam into a La Grande sewer line on Adams Avenue between Cedar Street and First Street on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The city’s sewer rehabilitation project will replace outdated sewer lines with minimal construction work or traffic delays.
Crew members from Planned and Engineered Construction Inc., of Helena, Montana, pump steam into a La Grande sewer line on Adams Avenue between Cedar Street and First Street on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The city’s sewer rehabilitation project will replace outdated sewer lines with minimal construction work or traffic delays.
Crew members from Planned and Engineered Construction Inc., of Helena, Montana, pump steam into a La Grande sewer line on Adams Avenue between Cedar Street and First Street on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The city’s sewer rehabilitation project will replace outdated sewer lines with minimal construction work or traffic delays.
Crew members from Planned and Engineered Construction Inc., of Helena, Montana, pump steam into a La Grande sewer line on Adams Avenue between Cedar Street and First Street on Thursday, April 21, 2022. The city’s sewer rehabilitation project will replace outdated sewer lines with minimal construction work or traffic delays.
LA GRANDE — What may appear to be large smoke clouds in La Grande are actually part of a routine public works project.
The La Grande sewer rehabilitation project is currently underway in La Grande, with crew members from Planned and Engineered Construction Inc., of Helena, Montana, working to replace dated sewer lines across the city. The use of a minimal-impact procedure to add new sewer line pipes across La Grande will limit traffic blockage and avoid digging out entire roadways.
“Most of the projects are all on residential streets, so they usually shut them down briefly and do about three a day,” La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter said. “They won’t be in one spot for more than about four hours at the most before moving on.”
The project is in its opening stages and comes in the wake of a video surveillance analysis of the conditions of the existing pipes. Instead of a more costly method of ripping out the former pipes and causing traffic backups, the crew at PEC uses a minimal-impact system to add new sewer lines. A vinyl “sock” is dropped into the lines that is then infused with an epoxy resin — steam is then pumped into the pipes from one manhole to the next to secure the new pipe in place.
“That’s what cures the epoxy up against the existing pipe to create the new hard-formed pipe on the inside,” Carpenter said.
Ensuing clouds of steam are a result of this process, with the crew moving around from different access points across the town.
PEC has previously worked with the city, conducting sewer line projects in about five recent contracts. Carpenter noted that the work will likely be completed in the coming weeks.
The project will have a minimal to nonexistent impact on most surrounding buildings.
“It will have very little impact,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter noted that most residential buildings will be mostly unaffected, while some businesses attached to the sewer lines in play could cause a slight schedule change for the PEC crew — maintenance work may exceed the end of the work day, in order to not interrupt a potential larger flow of sewage from a commercial building.
Crews from PEC have attached flyers to certain residences, encouraging residents to avoid high usage such as multiple cycles of laundry or excessive use of toilets and sinks.
In instances of higher volume apartment buildings, PEC is requesting residents avoid sewer usage all together during allotted periods of time while the sewage work is ongoing.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.