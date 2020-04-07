LA GRANDE — A local business is doing what it can to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The La Grande Quilt Shop, owned by Patti Anderson, recently began putting together kits and providing instructions to any individual who wants to make reusable face masks.
“We had people asking us if we had stuff to make masks,” such as elastic, fabric and interfacing, Anderson said.
The outreach sparked concern for Anderson and the staff at the quilt shop.
“We quickly realized people were going to start making masks, and they might not be the best to make safe (masks),” she said. “We were concerned people would have this false sense of security with wearing masks (not made with the proper materials).”
Anderson, who is a friend of the owner of Washington quilt shop The Fabric Patch, learned of their crusade not only to provide the needed materials to make high-quality masks, but also patterns.
Anderson tracked down as much material as possible, from fabric to a non-woven interfacing to metal for nose pieces to elastic.
“We started cutting kits, and we’re still cutting kits,” Anderson said.
The interfacing material has fibers that keep coronavirus germs from passing through.
“They are better than just cloth alone,” she explained, and added they provide another way to help reduce the spread of the virus.
The task was called the 500 Mask Project. Though the production has already surpassed the number in its name, Anderson said there is no intention of slowing down.
“We’ll keep doing them. We just picked that as an arbitrary number, honestly,” she said.
While the Quilt Shop staff is assembling and cutting the kits, local residents are coming by to pick up the kits to make the masks at home. They then bring the completed masks back to the business at 1107 Washington Ave.
“We probably have about 50 different people in the community who are working on them. I would (actually) say more than 50,” Anderson said. “We have tons of people out there.”
Those who they give masks to are washing them before putting them to use, either because care facilities have to wash them a specific way or Anderson’s requests they do so.
Susan LePage is among those who have been mass assembling masks. The La Grande resident has made between 40 and 50 masks, many of which she has given to Anderson to distribute. She also has given some to family and has made a batch — off different specifications — to give to the hospital.
“I started to talk to Patti because I’m a regular there,” LePage said.
“She made it public she was in touch with other providers and they had a certain pattern. We started making masks for these other folks. It has evolved organically, I guess.”
The project, in fact, has become an obsession for LePage.
“I feel such a sense of urgency,” she said. “People need these, and I believe they’re necessary right now. A lot of people don’t sew or know what to do, (and) materials that are good for mask making are getting hard to find right now. A lot of people are just winging it with whatever they can find. I feel a sense or urgency to get them out there.”
So far, Anderson said, the shop has distributed more than 500 masks.
“We were giving them out as fast as we were bringing them in,” Anderson said.
Several masks, which take about 20 minutes to make and are washable — and thus reusable — have been donated to care facilities, such as La Grande Post Acute Rehab and Grande Ronde Retirement Center.
“Our goal was to get these masks to people who are taking care of the frail and elderly on a regular basis,” Anderson said.
Masks also have gone to Market Place Family Foods and Nature’s Pantry, as well as to the post office and Oregon Youth Authority.
Anderson said her shop also is collecting for the Center for Human Development and Meals on Wheels.
Anderson added anyone who wants to join the project can come by the shop to get materials and patterns and learn the process.
“They’re more than welcome to come in and we’ll help them through it,” she said, “at the correct social distance, of course.”
