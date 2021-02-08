LA GRANDE — A La Grande man the state has accused of sexually abusing two teenage girls received permission Friday, Feb. 5, to see a younger male relative.
La Grande police in late 2020 arrested Travis J. Reed, 40, on a report of a sex crime. State court records show that led to a Union County grand jury on Dec. 2, 2020, issuing a 23-count indictment against Lee for the following:
• six counts of first-degree sexual abuse
• two counts of luring a minor
• two counts of third-degree rape
• three counts of second-degree sexual abuse
• eight counts of third-degree sexual abuse
• one count of private indecency
• one count of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct
The Union County District Attorney’s Office on Dec. 8 charged Lee with the crimes. The state has accused Lee of abusing one girl from 2013 to October 2020 starting when she was 14 and of abusing a second girl from 2017 to October 2020, also starting when she was 14. The state alleges the crimes occurred in Union County. Nine counts apply to the second girl, and 12 to the first. The two counts of luring are for using visual sexual material to induce the minors to engage in sexual conduct.
Reed on Jan. 21 signed a release agreement and posted $5,000 bail to get out of the Union County Jail. One condition of the agreement was to have no contact with minors. Reed’s defense attorney, Michelle Bartov of La Grande, filed a three-page motion on Feb. 1 arguing Reed should be able to have contact with his male minor relatives. The allegations Reed faces, Bartov stated in the motion, are for teenage girls and there have been no indications the male minors in Reed’s immediate family are in any danger if he were to have contact with them.
Bartov noted District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel objected to the motion, but Tina Routt, the Union County Circuit Court release officer, had no objection to Reed having contact with minor male relatives.
Circuit Judge Thomas B. Powers on Friday allowed Reed to have contact with a specific male relative but ordered all other minors were off limits.
The court has set the next hearing in the case for March 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.