ELGIN — The Elgin Opera House’s first Shakespeare Festival is set to emerge from the shadow of COVID-19.
Preparations for the June festival, canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are gaining momentum. The Elgin Opera House has received commitments from award-winning Shakespearean actors, including Imogen Stubbs, of London, England, and Bobby Bermea, of the United States, to appear and plans are in place for the production of four of Shakespeare’s plays — “The Merchant of Venice,” “Othello,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” are set to be performed multiple times from June 17-26.
Terry Hale, the Elgin Opera House’s executive artistic director, is excited about the number of talented people who will be speaking at or performing in productions at the festival.
“We have quite a crew coming in,” he said.
Hale credits the lineup of actors to the work of Grant Turner, the associate artistic director of the Elgin Opera House, who is playing a leading role in organizing the Shakespeare festival.
“Grant is doing an amazing job,” he said.
Hale hopes that the festival goes on to become an annual fixture in Elgin.
“We want this to become a tradition,” he said.
Festival performances and presentations will take place at the Elgin Opera House, on its outdoor stage and in its second building on Alder Street, which is the home of the Hale Turner Little Theatre and a dance studio. A second performance site, the Jewel Theatre, is now being constructed in the building.
“It should be finished in one to two months,” said Kathy Bonney, executive assistant of the nonprofit Friends of the Opera House.
Physical preparations for the festival received a big boost earlier this month, when the Union County Board of Commissioners voted to provide the Friends of the Opera House $8,738 for updating three signs and replacing awnings for the Elgin Opera House complex’s Alder Street building, about two blocks south of the opera house itself. The money, which the Friends of the Opera House applied for, is from Union County’s Transitory Tax Discretionary Fund. The transitory tax is also known as Union County’s motel tax.
The $8,738 will cover 65% of the project’s total cost of $13,443. Bonney said the funding from the county will make an enormous difference in efforts to prepare for the Shakespeare Festival.
“Oh my gosh, that was tremendous news,” Bonney said.
The Friends of the Opera House was gifted the Alder Street building in 2015, after many years as a restaurant and lounge. The building had been vacant for a number of years.
The Hale Turner Little Theatre in the Alder Street building will be the site of the festival’s opening production, “The Merchant of Venice,” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17. It will be historic for it will make the United States premiere of a six-character adaptation by Bill Alexander, who is well known for his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, according to the Elgin Opera House’s website. Performances of the play traditionally have 27 characters.
The first performance of “The Merchant of Venice” will follow an opening party attended by Bermea, who will star in the title role of “Othello.” Also a writer and director, he has appeared in theaters from New York City to Honolulu, Hawaii. “Othello” will be performed five times during the festival; “The Merchant of Venice,” six times; “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” four times; and “The Two Gentlemen of Verona,” two times.
Stubbs will first appear at the festival on Tuesday, June 21, to speak about her career and acting at 7:30 p.m. On June 25, she will be the featured guest at a 4 p.m. tea on the north lawn of the Elgin Opera House and speak that evening at the Jewel Theatre.
The actor and writer is best known in England for her stage performances at the Ipswich Repertory Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company, according to the Turner Classic Movies website.
All the plays will be performed by the Opera House Shakespeare Company except for “The Two Gentlemen of Verona,” which is now being rehearsed at Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton. Its cast will perform the play first at BMCC before coming to the Elgin festival.
One reason for the inclusion of the BMCC production is to expand the range of those participating in the June Shakespeare festival.
“Our goal is to make this an Eastern Oregon festival,” Hale said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.