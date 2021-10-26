LA GRANDE — About three years ago Dan Cosner, a member of the Island City Lions Club, one of the Grande Ronde Valley’s leading community service organizations, was concerned about its president, Shelia Evans.
“I asked if she was worried about getting burned out because she was taking on so many projects,” Cosner said.
Evans’ response shed light on her uncommon spirit.
“No, no, I will never get burned out,” Evans told Cosner. “This is my passion.”
Evans’ ceaseless drive to take on volunteer work to make her community a better place ended Saturday, Oct. 9, when she died of natural causes at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of her life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Oct. 30 in Island City at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.
Evans, 52, had been a member of the Island City Lions Club for at least 10 years and its president for about the past three years.
“I held her in very high regard. She was one of the best volunteers I have ever worked with,” Cosner said. “I was worried about burnout but the more and more she took on the more enthusiastic she became.”
Projects she took on included helping lead the annual La Grande Gun Show, directing the annual Santa Mall, which provides an opportunity for children from lower-income families to buy presents for their families, and helping conduct Hog Wild Days in Island City and drives to collect eyeglasses for those in need. Many of the events Evans helped lead, including the gun show and Hog Wild Days, were major fundraisers for the Island City Lions Club.
Cosner said Evans’ demeanor never changed regardless of the challenges she faced while helping lead and organize events.
“I don’t think I ever heard her say a cross word. She handled everything with a smile,” he said.
Evans was also well known to many as an employee at Apple Eyecare, where she worked for 22 years as its billing and insurance specialist. She strived to reduce bills for patients and make sure everyone could receive care and the glasses they needed, even if they could not afford it. This resulted in her becoming Apple Eyecare’s patient advocate.
Dr. Spencer Luke, a doctor of optometry at Apple Eyecare, said that “patient advocate” is not a formal title but Evans came to be described as such because of the extra mile she went to help patients.
Toni Grove, one of Evans’ daughters, said her mother’s affiliation with the Island City Lions Club was a perfect one for her, because if patients came in to Apple Eyecare who could not afford glasses or eye care she could arrange for them to receive both via the Lions Club.
Evans enjoyed her job at Apple Eyecare so much that on its website she described it as her major hobby.
“She loved her job because she loved people,” said Julie Coreson, Apple Eyecare’s office manager.
Dr. Daniel Beckner, a doctor of optometry at Apple Eyecare and an owner, compares Evans to the biblical character Tabitha, who is described in chapter nine of Acts in the New Testament. Tabitha was known for her good works and acts of charity.
“Shelia was a modern-day Tabitha,” Beckner said. “She was giving to a fault.”
