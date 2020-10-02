LA GRANDE — The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported it arrested three men after a deputy dove out of the way of their fleeing vehicle.
Law enforcement on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 11:02 p.m. responded to the 69500 block of Ruckle Road, Summerville, on a report of a possible burglary in progress. According to the press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies on the scene identified themselves and commanded people in a vehicle to get out.
Deputies were on foot in the driveway to prevent the suspects from leaving the scene, according to the press release, but “the vehicle took off and accelerated toward the deputies, swerving into one deputy who dove out of the way and who was subsequently struck in the foot by the vehicle’s tire.”
The deputy was in pain but the injury to his foot was minor, according to the sheriff’s office, and he got back in his vehicle with the second deputy and pursued the suspects.
Their vehicle lost control and crashed approximately 4 miles from the burglary scene, and they took off on foot. K-9 unit Molly and her handler, deputy Dane Jensen, tracked down and caught 34-year-old Troy Eldon Baker. And early on Thursday, the sheriff’s office caught a second suspect, Justin Allen Farmer, 37, of La Grande, on a road near the scene.
The sheriff’s office at 8:43 a.m. received a report from employees of Grant Custom Homes, La Grande, of a suspicious person on a bicycle in the area of Hunter and End roads, La Grande, near the Blue Mountain 4-H Center.
Deputies responded, knowing there was possibly a third suspect involved in the Ruckle Road burglary, according to the sheriff’s office, and found and arrested Thomas Edward Sampson Jr., 38. Deputies also told the owner of the bicycle about the theft.
The sheriff’s office arrested Farmer for second-degree trespass and on a parole and probation detainer and Baker for third-degree theft, felon in possession of a weapon, first-degree trespass, possession of burglary tools and first-degree burglary, which is a Class A felony in Oregon.
The sheriff’s office arrested Sampson for second-degree trespass, felony eluding in a vehicle and attempted second-degree assault, indicating he was who the sheriff’s office pegged as the driver that tried to run over the deputy.
The sheriff’s office also reported Oregon State Police troopers assisted throughout the night Wednesday and Thursday, and La Grande police in the morning tried to find the third suspect at a residence in La Grande. The Imbler Rural Fire Department also responded to treat minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.