ELGIN — An Elgin couple who went out Thursday four-wheeling in their 1994 Chevrolet S10 Blazer ended up stuck in snow on Mount Harris overnight before rescuers found them.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office in a press release reported the couple called Friday at 3:17 a.m. and said they were stuck at about the 4,100-foot elevation level and were not sure where they were.
“We were able to ‘ping’ the phone (which is not always particularly accurate), and started our only patrol deputy that way,” sheriff’s Capt. Craig Ward said in the press release.
The sheriff’s office activated its search-and-rescue unit at about 5 a.m.
Two teams, one in a four-wheel-drive pickup with chains and the other in a tracked side-by-side utility vehicle, headed into the location. A sheriff’s deputy and one of the rescue teams found the couple, who were uninjured.
The sheriff’s office also reported that the ride off the mountain was not smooth.
“The patrol vehicle began to transport the subjects out, but became stuck three times due to elevation change and warmer temperatures,” according to the release.
Search and rescue had to help in freeing the vehicle, and all units made it back to a main road by noon. The sheriff’s deputy gave the couple a ride to their home.
