LA GRANDE — The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported arresting a woman and five juveniles Thursday after a shooting.
The sheriff’s office a few minutes after 5 p.m. Thursday received a report of a light green vehicle with juveniles inside shooting in the 68200 block of Booth Lane, Cove.
A witness to the shooting began following the vehicle, which reached high speeds, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office, which identified the driver as Kari Ann Joseph, 38, of La Grande.
The sheriff’s office reported she dropped off five juveniles with the firearm at or near Riverside Park, La Grande. Sheriff’s Sgt. Ralph Graffunder spotted two of the juveniles near the park’s walking path bridge. They fled. Law enforcement caught them on the walking path, but the pair did not have a firearm.
The sheriff’s office reported bringing out its police dog, Molly, to search for the gun. It took the dog about 6 minutes to find a .22 caliber revolver handgun in tall grass under the footbridge.
The sheriff’s office arrested Joseph and the five juveniles. Joseph is in the county jail, La Grande, on three counts of criminal conspiracy.
The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office reported, and also involved the La Grande Police Department and Oregon State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.