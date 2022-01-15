LA GRANDE — Wastewater testing has become a trusted method with the Oregon Health Authority, relying on waste samples in local communities across the state to detect COVID-19 trends and the emergence of potential new strains.
While La Grande took part in the sampling during the early stages of the pandemic, a short staff and problematic pipe connections to rest stops near Interstate 84 led the city to discontinue sending samples.
“It became a time issue, especially with a small staff,” La Grande Sanitary Sewer and Wastewater Superintendent Lyle Bridge said.
La Grande is still listed as a wastewater testing site on the OHA’s COVID-19 dashboard. More than 40 communities are included throughout Oregon, but just six cities in Eastern Oregon take part.
The state works with Oregon State University to monitor wastewater testing throughout communities in Oregon, reporting back levels of SARS-COV-2 throughout the state. The program was launched in September 2020.
Limited staff
La Grande began testing when OHA began the initiative, but ultimately ended the local testing at the end of January 2021. According to Bridge, the sanitary sewer and wastewater treatment center stopped sampling for COVID-19 due to two main reasons — short staff and skewed results.
The local wastewater testing facility employs four workers, in addition to Bridge. With a slim number of employees to cover a seven-day work week at the facility, a single absence has a large impact on day-to-day operations.
“Anytime someone has the sniffles they have to go home,” Bridge said.
Bridge stated that the process of sending off the samples took about an hour per day, but that the limited number of staff members played a major role.
“It really wasn’t that lengthy, but every week we’d have to mail out a sample,” he said.
Outside factors
Bridge also noted that the La Grande wastewater treatment center takes in waste from the rest stops along the interstate, which affected the results. Bridge and the staff had no sure way of knowing if the results indicated the virus among La Grande residents or travelers passing through town.
“I couldn’t get them to understand that we take wastewater from the rest areas, we have a direct pipeline into it,” he said. “Just because we had COVID hits or something happened, we could not identify where it was coming from.”
The sampling was never a requirement from the state, but La Grande volunteered to take part in the early stages of the pandemic. Health officials at OHA have used the test results to detect new strains of COVID-19. This was the case throughout 2021 when the delta variant emerged in the summer, and wastewater testing is expected to detect omicron spread in local communities, according to the state’s COVID-19 blog from Dec. 8.
“Wastewater surveillance complements individual-level surveillance testing,” Dr. Melissa Sutton, OHA’s medical director of viral pathogens, wrote in the Dec. 8 blog post. “It offers several advantages over individual-level sequencing — it is cost-effective and detects infections that may be asymptomatic or occur in people who haven’t been tested.”
The La Grande wastewater treatment center also utilizes ozone, an oxidant used to remove pollutants and microorganisms. Bridge noted that this treatment method was another factor skewing results when La Grande was operating as a COVID-19 wastewater treatment center.
“We use ozone in two of our lift stations to cut the grease down,” he said. “Ozone kills everything. There would have been nothing left in those two lift stations, and they treat half the town. At that point, I just thought it was a waste of time.”
Increasing viral loads
Baker and Pendleton are the nearest active COVID-19 wastewater testing centers, reporting regular updates since September and as late as Jan. 3 — OHA collects and releases wastewater sample results once per week.
Wastewater monitoring levels are measured on a scale of viral concentration, while OHA’s dashboard reflects recent trends from city to city. A rating of 6.25 and below is considered low, 6.25 to 7.25 is considered moderate, measurements from 7.25 to 8.25 are viewed as strong, and a value between 8.25 and 9.25 is considered very strong.
Pendleton’s latest report showed a viral concentration of 8.109, and its registered trend has been a sustained increase for the last two weeks. In Baker City, the samples have shown a plateau since late September, and the most recent report revealed viral concentration of 8.102. Ontario and Hermiston are the next closest testing sites, which both have shown sustained increases over the latest reports.
OHA is ranked No. 11 nationwide in proportion of all specimens sequences during the pandemic — the organization’s website indicated that OHA sequenced 7.1% of all molecular specimens. Testing through local cities in Oregon accounts for roughly 60% of the state’s population, according to OHA.
While communities throughout the state use the wastewater testing, La Grande’s wastewater treatment officials ultimately found it to be a logistical burden.
“They were asking us to, it wasn’t required,” Bridge said. “I did it for a few months and we knew (COVID-19) was going to be there, we just don’t know exactly where it’s coming from.”
