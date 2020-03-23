There may come a time in the not-too-distant future when we will need to deliver The Observer to your email inbox rather than your mailbox, for any number of reasons.
If you are a print subscriber to the The Observer, please take a few minutes to register your subscription now. It’s free and will ensure you get the newspaper each morning (often before 5 a.m.) via email. There is a “how to” video at the top of our website (www.lagrandeobserver.com) and a link to the registration page. The digital edition of the newspaper is free to our print subscribers.
If you would like to subscribe and don’t want a print edition delivered to your mailbox, we also offer digital-only subscriptions (click on the “subscribe” button on our website navigation bar). If you get stuck, call 800-522-0255 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We value your ongoing support of community journalism in Eastern Oregon, especially during these difficult times.
