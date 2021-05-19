ENTERPRISE — Six first responders were certified Friday, May 14, after a weeklong training session to help law enforcement officers and others dealing with the mentally ill, drug or alcohol afflicted and aging communities, according to a press release.
“The information, tools and resources presented are designed to enhance first responder response and reduce the overall risk of injury or death,” the release stated.
Certified in the Crisis Intervention Team training were officer Jacob Curtis of the Enterprise Police Department; deputy Austin Violette of the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office; deputy Jennifer Harmon of the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office; deputy Anthony Scott of the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office; Josiah Bates, a Wallowa Mountain Medical Clinic nursing student; and Sandra Gore, a Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness therapist.
Brandon Miller, a mental health clinician for the Center for Wellness who hosted some of the training, held a review of the 40 hours of instruction on specific topics with a CIT version of the game show “Jeopardy.” Categories in the game included Suicide, Mental Health First Aid, Tactical Communication, Crisis, Acronyms and Psychosis. Topics covered during the week’s training included medication time, crisis cycle, “Sad, Bad, Mad,” mental illness in the elderly, seniors presentation, post-traumatic stress disorder/battlemind, family presentation, psychosis and mood disorders, personality disorders, treatment of psychiatric illnesses, synthetic substances, excited delirium, addictive diseases, voices presentation, legal panel, liability and use of force, developmental disabilities, de-escalation techniques, National Alliance on Mental Illness/own voice, child and adolescent crisis, suicide prevention, suicide by cop and self-care and scenario-based training.
Enterprise Police Chief Kevin McQuead, who has taken the training several times, said the CIT training isn’t a one-time event, since the parameters of the training change, as do officers’ understanding of it based on their experience and occasions they have had to apply the training.
He said a major goal is to get a person suffering from mental health issues the help they need and to do it in a manner that is as peaceful as possible. Miller said it’s always preferable when mental health care is needed that a patient seeks that care voluntarily rather than having it forced upon them.
Each crisis intervention training class varies in length and is taught by instructors locally and from around the state.
Ridg Medford, one of the instructors from the Oregon Center on Behavioral Health and Justice Integration, also emphasized to the trainees that they could become victims to some of the issues they’re intended to address.
“When you get home, you need to take off your vest, take off your badge and step away from it,” he said.
He emphasized that too often law officers lose touch with people outside the law enforcement community — even family — and find themselves alone at the end of their careers.
Nationwide connection through CIT
CIT programs create connections in more than 2,700 communities nationwide among law enforcement, mental health providers, hospital emergency services and individuals with mental illness and their families. Through collaborative community partnerships and intensive training, according to the release, CIT improves communication, identifies mental health resources for those in crisis and ensures officer and community safety.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the lack of mental health crisis services across the U.S. has resulted in law enforcement officers serving as first responders to most crises. A CIT program is an innovative, community-based approach to improve the outcomes of these encounters, the release stated.
CIT Training objectives include:
• Providing information and resources to law enforcement personnel who find themselves handling calls involving emotionally disturbed individuals.
• Increasing the ability of law enforcement to successfully manage an emotionally disturbed individual.
• Reducing the number of inappropriate incarcerations involving people with mental illness.
• Providing relief to an overburdened criminal justice system.
• Developing/implementing a treatment response system for persons experiencing emotional or mental crisis.
• Developing and sustaining officer interest and involvement on calls involving emotionally disturbed individuals.
• Continuing to develop relationships between mental health providers, law enforcement and mentally ill individuals and their families.
