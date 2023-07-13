The Rodeway Inn, 402 Adams Ave., received the highest score of the Urban Renewal Agency's 2023 call for projects and was awarded $75,000 in funding. Owner Erik Ogaard is working to reopen the 32-room motel, which has been closed since December 2021 after the building was damaged by a fire.
Eastern Wheelworks scored the second highest in the Urban Renewal Agency's 2023 call for projects. Owner Sean Lerner, shown here on Saturday, March 26, 2022, is looking to expand and grow his business by moving into Sunshine Corner, 711 Adams Ave.
The Rodeway Inn, 402 Adams Ave., received the highest score of the Urban Renewal Agency's 2023 call for projects and was awarded $75,000 in funding. Owner Erik Ogaard is working to reopen the 32-room motel, which has been closed since December 2021 after the building was damaged by a fire.
Eastern Wheelworks scored the second highest in the Urban Renewal Agency's 2023 call for projects. Owner Sean Lerner, shown here on Saturday, March 26, 2022, is looking to expand and grow his business by moving into Sunshine Corner, 711 Adams Ave.
LA GRANDE — Six La Grande businesses will receive help with business expansions, building renovations and new construction thanks to the city’s Urban Renewal Agency and Urban Renewal Advisory Commission’s call for projects.
Rodeway Inn, Eastern Wheelworks, Valley Insurance, NK West Storefront and Evermine Labels were the top five ranked projects and all will receive full funding. As the sixth-ranked project, Reed and Associates Insurance will be awarded partial funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.