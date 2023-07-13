LA GRANDE — Six La Grande businesses will receive help with business expansions, building renovations and new construction thanks to the city’s Urban Renewal Agency and Urban Renewal Advisory Commission’s call for projects.

Rodeway Inn, Eastern Wheelworks, Valley Insurance, NK West Storefront and Evermine Labels were the top five ranked projects and all will receive full funding. As the sixth-ranked project, Reed and Associates Insurance will be awarded partial funding.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

