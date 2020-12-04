LA GRANDE — No people were hurt in a house fire late Wednesday morning, Dec. 2, on Foothill Road near the Interstate 84 interchange, La Grande.
But the fire destroyed the house and claimed the lives of three dogs, said Craig Kretschmer, chief of the La Grande Rural Fire Department.
The district and La Grande Fire Department a little after 11 a.m. Wednesday responded to the scene on a report of a fire that was threatening structures.
The house fire started when strong winds blew flames from a slash burn to several smaller shed-like structures and then to the one-story house, Kretschmer said. The slash burn was about 40 yards from the house.
Nobody was in the house when the fire started.
The fire protection district on its Facebook page reported the fire spread to the nearby structures due to high and sustained winds, which "resulted in rapid fire spread, hampering the structural fire suppression efforts."
The North Powder Rural Fire Protection District, Imbler Rural Fire Department and Union Fire Department provided mutual aid, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative assisted at the scene.
The La Grande Rural Fire Protection District also expressed its sympathy to the homeowners for their loss.
