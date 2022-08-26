LA GRANDE — Oregon’s Department of Transportation is set to begin and continue work on a slew of projects next week, including bridge repairs across Union County and paving projects on I-84.
Construction project between Ladd Canyon and North Powder
A project to pave a portion of freeway from Ladd Canyon to North Powder — between milepost 272 and milepost 285 — was delayed this week, but is now scheduled to begin next week.
The contractor will be setting up temporary traffic signs early in the week. On Monday, Aug. 29, contract crews are tentatively scheduled to begin paving the intermittent sections of the fast lane shoulders in both directions.
During daylight hours, while paving occurs, the fast lane will be closed. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph at the paving site when work is occurring.
Update for I-84 project from Meacham to Spring Creek
Throughout this week, the contractor on the I-84 construction project between Meacham and Spring Creek will replace rebar and prepare to pave a new concrete lane.
On Monday and Tuesday, crews will pave Old Highway 30 near milepost 237 — in front of the quarry in Meacham. The road crossing over I-84 at the Mount Emily interchange will be paved Wednesday.
Flaggers will control traffic for both of these operations and road travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays when work is occurring. This paving work will not affect freeway traffic.
The eastbound off and onramps at the Mt. Emily Interchange will remain open, as well as the westbound off-ramp, but the westbound on-ramp will be closed.
Westbound traffic from the Mount Emily interchange will need to get on I-84 eastbound and travel down to the Spring Creek interchange to get on I-84 westbound.
Bridge replacement near Wallowa
Contracted crews will continue installing falsework, constructing forms and placing rebar for the construction of the new bridge concrete superstructure on OR82 near Wallowa. They will pour concrete for the first pier on Wednesday.
A temporary traffic signal is in place, and flaggers — or the traffic signal — will control traffic during working hours. During non-working hours, the signal will control road travelers. Oregon’s Department of Transportation estimated up to 20-minute delays during working and non-working hours alike.
The signal is expected to remain in place until both travel lanes are available again in early fall.
Bridge repairs over I-84 in Union and Baker Counties
Work on four bridges is tentatively scheduled for the next two weeks, beginning Aug. 29.
Limited work is expected on the McAlister Road Bridge and the OR 86 Bridge over I-84 — at the Richland Interchange. There will be lane closures and flagging while work is occurring, but there will be no traffic impacts if there is no work going on. Travelers can expect up to 20-minute delays.
There is no work expected on the 2nd Street Bridge over I-84 until after Labor Day, but the bridge will be closed again to vehicular traffic starting on Tuesday, September 6.
It will remain open to pedestrians and bicycles. Contracted crews will conduct asphalt grinding and paving at both ends of the bridge. The bridge will be jacked to allow for the replacement and repair of the existing support bearings. ODOT estimated that the closure will remain in place for approximately 30 days.
Crews will continue to install new metal railing and protective screening across both sides of the bridge over I-84 at Upper Perry, this week, at the eastbound offramp at Exit 256. There will be lane closures and flagging with up to 20-minute delays during work hours, but there will be no traffic impacts during non-work hours.
For these bridge repair projects, ODOT noted that there will be no lane closures after noon on Friday, Sep. 2 to accommodate Labor Day weekend travel.
