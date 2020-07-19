LA GRANDE — A small fire broke out in the garage Sunday evening at a duplex in La Grande at Second Street and Jefferson Avenue.
La Grande Fire Department Capt. Merle Laci said firefighters extinguished the flames soon after arriving on scene.
Nicole Richman, a neighbor, called 911 at 6:18 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from the garage of the home at 2103 Second St. The La Grande Fire Department, Island City Fire Department, Union Ambulance and La Grande Police Department arrived within three or four minutes of the call.
"There was limited ventilation when we got to the scene so it was mostly smoke," Laci said. "Once we got the doors open there were some flames but a lot of yellow and white smoke."
It took the fire crew less than an hour to put out the blaze. Laci said there is some structural damage that the building's owner, Dennis Lewis, will assess.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Sarah Reichoff, who rents the duplex where the fire occurred, said she didn't see anything suspicious before the fire broke out.
"I was at home relaxing and I looked out my window and saw smoke and heard someone screaming," Reichoff said.
Richman said she that scream came from her when she first saw the smoke.
