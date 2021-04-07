LA GRANDE — James Smejkal of Banks has withdrawn his application for a rock quarry off Robbs Hill Road.
The Union County Board of Commissioners had scheduled a public hearing Wednesday morning, April 7, to consider the application for the rock quarry about a mile from Perry. The quarry would have been at least 250 acres.
The Union County Planning Commission on March 22 voted to recommend the county commissioners reject Smejkal’s application, citing the staff report that found numerous deficiencies in the 400-plus pages of the document.
Bill Kloos, legal counsel representing Smejkal, formally withdrew the application, according to information from Union County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.