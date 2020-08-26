LA GRANDE — Smoke from area and regional wildfires may not yet be blocking the view of Mount Emily from downtown La Grande as it did in 2018. But the blazes have at times resulted in the air quality in the valley reaching unhealthy levels.
The Air Quality Index on the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality website spent at least a portion of Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 24-25, above 100, placing it in a range the DEQ says is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The AQI on Monday evening peaked at 112 at the La Grande monitoring station, part of a nine-hour period where it was in triple digits before dropping back into the “moderate” range — between 51 and 100 — early Tuesday morning. A second uptick early Tuesday early afternoon saw it reach as high as 103 before decreasing.
Wednesday, the level had dropped into the 50s and low 60s.
The numbers are similar across the Grande Ronde Valley. The station in Cove reached an AQI level of 108 Monday and peaked at 109 during the overnight hours early Tuesday morning before settling again. Wednesday, the number in Cove was higher than La Grande but had dropped to 65 by 11 a.m.
Numbers in Enterprise also peaked around the same time, spending a 20-hour period from Monday at 5 p.m. to Tuesday at 1 p.m. above 100 and reaching a top level of 115. It was still above 70 Wednesday morning but by midday fell into the low 50s.
Baker City did not crack the 100 threshold Monday, but the area was above the mark much of the day Tuesday and reached as high as 108. By 11 a.m. Wednesday it was down to 55.
Many of the monitoring stations in Eastern Oregon saw similar readings early Wednesday, but most of the western part of the state was in the “good” range below 50.
A handful of fires are burning in Eastern Oregon, including the Meacham Complex, the Street Mountain Fire, the Laurel Fire, the Frog Fire and, the largest one, the Indian Creek Fire. The Rattlesnake Fire also is burning just north of the Oregon-Washington border. The Indian Creek Fire near Juntura has burned close to 50,000 acres, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov, and the Frog Fire just east of Bend has burned about 4,000. The rest have so far burned less than 1,500 acres each.
Multiple agencies are coordinating on fire suppression of the Meacham Complex, including the United States Forest Service, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, local volunteer fire departments and aerial resources.
“Many of the smaller fires within the southern branch of the Meacham Complex are contained and in patrol status or have been declared out,” according to the Wednesday update on the complex from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team. “At present, the more active fires in the Meacham Complex are the Horse Fire, Hager Ridge Fire, 896 (Horseshoe Ridge) Fire, and the Rattlesnake Fire.”
Crews on the Hager Ridge, Horse and 896 fires continued Wednesday to work on strengthening containment lines and mop-up, moving inward from the fire perimeters to cool hotspots, the report stated. In some areas, containment lines are secure enough for crews to begin rehabilitating the suppression lines.
According to the DEQ website, an AQI of less than 100 is considered acceptable. However, it does give the following warnings when the AQI moves into unhealthy ranges:
The range from 101-150 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. “Although the general public is not likely to be affected at this AQI range,” the website states, “people with lung disease, older adults and children are at a greater risk from exposure to ozone, whereas people with heart and lung disease, older adults and children are at a greater risk from the presence of particles in the air.”
From 151-200 is considered unhealthy for all. “Everyone may begin to experience some adverse health effects and members of the sensitive groups may experience more serious effects.”
From 201-300 is rated very unhealthy. “This would trigger a health alert signifying that everyone may experience more serious health effects.”
Above 300 is considered hazardous. “This would trigger a health warning of emergency conditions. The entire population is more likely to be affected.”
