Smoke from the Willowcreek Fire in Eastern Oregon billows into the sky Tuesday June 28, 2022. The fire started on private land near Vale. Within a few hours, it spread to land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office/Contributed Photo
LA GRANDE — Smoke from the Willowcreek Fire in the Vale area may begin hovering high above the Grande Ronde Valley on Thursday, June 30.
Winds are expected to push smoke from the blaze north beginning June 30. This means smoke may be seen over the Grande Ronde Valley, about 10,000 feet off the ground, according to Mary Wister, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
“Smoke will be in the upper atmosphere," she said.
The fire, which has burned more than 42,000 acres, started Tuesday, June 28. Initially. wind was blowing much of the fire’s smoke east into Idaho.
The fire started on private land near Vale. Within a few hours, it spread to land managed by the Bureau of Land Management, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.
No injuries have been reported, no structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.
The Malheur Enterprise reported that the fire had covered 42,128 acres of grass and rangeland and was about 45% contained.
Interstate 84 between Ontario and Baker City was closed at about 8 p.m. June 28 due to smoke from the fire, but it reopened two hours later.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
