LA GRANDE — Smoke blown in from fires on the west side of Oregon moved air quality in Eastern Oregon into unhealthy and hazardous ranges over the weekend. But this shouldn't cause any major changes to La Grande School District's free lunch program.
Chris Panike, the district's business manager, said Monday, Sept. 14, the lunches still will be handed out to students who need them, but added the pickup point could be moved inside the respective schools if the air quality remains unhealthy.
"We're not going to suspend service. Too many kids out there count on it," Panike said.
Just during the first two weeks of the school year, hundreds of students have taken advantage of the free meals, which the district is providing on school days through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Seamless Summer Option.
"It's in the range of 400 to 500 each day," Panike said of the number of students receiving meals.
During the first week of school, the district was serving only lunches, but a change authorized by the USDA, Panike said, gave the OK for breakfast and lunches to be handed out together, which the district has been doing for a week now. The meals are free for anyone age 18 and younger, and a school ID is not required for pickup.
The to-go meals, which are handed out at Central, Greenwood and Island City elementary schools between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., now contain a lunch for that afternoon and a breakfast that can be eaten the next day.
"Our recommendation is that they pick it up, and the breakfast is for the next morning," Panike said.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued a statewide air quality advisory though Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.