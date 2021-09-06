LA GRANDE — The smoky conditions Northeastern Oregon has been experiencing the past five days are expected to continue two more days, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
La Grande and Enterprise are both projected to have haze on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and Wednesday, Sept. 8, but these conditions are forecast to clear up on Sept. 9.
The forecast is based upon projected air flows, according to Marc Austin, an NWS meteorologist in Pendleton. He said Northeastern Oregon is expected to continue receiving winds from the southwest until the middle of the week.
“This will transport in more smoke from the fires in California," he said.
The situation will be exasperated by a high-pressure system that should cause the smoke to move closer to ground level.
“The smoke will be sinking," Austin said.
IQAir, an air quality monitoring website, is projecting that La Grande and Enterprise will have ratings of moderate on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8.
Much of the smoke in the air over the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys could be swept out by winds from the west that are expected on Sept. 9.
“These winds will improve air quality," Austin said, explaining that they will blow the smoky air in Northeastern Oregon to the east.
The winds will also bring cooler weather. Forecasts call for La Grande to have highs of 91 degrees on Sept. 7, 88 degrees on Sept. 8 and 85 degrees on Sept. 9. Highs will fall to 81 degrees on Sept. 10, 78 degrees on Sept. 11 and 76 degrees on Sept. 12.
Enterprise will have a similar temperature trend, according to the National Weather Service. Enterprise is expected to have a high of 87 degrees on Sept. 7, 86 degrees on Sept. 8 and 84 degrees on Sept. 9. Starting Sept. 10, Enterprise will be under the 80-degree mark for at least three days, with projected highs of 79 degrees on Sept. 10, 75 degrees on Sept. 11 and 73 degrees on Sept. 12.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
