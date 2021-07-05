SALEM — Oregonians who lose food purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits due to power outages can apply for replacement benefits with the Oregon Department of Human Services.
SNAP households who lost or disposed of food that was unsafe to eat due to power outages can request SNAP replacement benefits, according to a press release. Replacement benefits also may be available to SNAP households who lost food due to home damage.
Replacement benefits must be requested within 10 calendar days of the food loss by calling 800-699-9075 or emailing SSP.StatewideWorkshare@dhsoha.state.or.us.
Once approved, replacement benefits are added to the household’s existing Electronic Benefits Transfer card.
In addition to SNAP, other resources are available to help meet basic needs:
• Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org.
• Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.
• Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org.
