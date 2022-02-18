LA GRANDE — A snow-filled Presidents Day Weekend is in the forecast for some Northeastern Oregon residents.
The National Weather Service is projecting significant snowfall will hit portions of the region this weekend. The forecast says that from Saturday, Feb. 19, through Tuesday, Feb. 22, Tollgate will receive 12-18 inches of snow and Meacham will get 6-8 inches. Snowfall in the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys should be much lighter. La Grande and Joseph are projected to receive only 1-2 inches of snow during the same period.
The snowfall will be provided by a northerly weather system moving south.
“It will be coming in from the Gulf of Alaska,” said Rob Brooks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Pendleton.
Brooks said the high pressure system over Northeastern Oregon, which had been keeping storms out of the region for about a week, is changing position, allowing a cold front to “dive in.”
The meteorologist said snow levels will drop from the 5,000-to-3,500-foot range the evening of Feb. 19 and to the 2,500-to-1,500-foot category early on the morning of Feb. 20.
Snow is likely in La Grande the evening of Feb. 19, there is a 70% likelihood of more during the morning and afternoon of Feb. 20. The possibility of snow showers in La Grande will be 40% the evening of Feb. 20 and for much of Presidents Day, Monday, Feb. 21.
The likelihood of snow in Enterprise will be 30% the evening of Feb. 19, 50% most of the day on Feb. 20, 30% the evening of Feb. 20 and 30% on Feb. 21, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather in La Grande and Enterprise throughout the weekend and into next week will often be chilly and sometimes will drop into single digits. Low temperatures in La Grande are expected to be 33 degrees on Feb. 19, 27 degrees on Feb. 20, 13 degrees on Feb. 21 and 6 degrees on Feb. 22. Enterprise’s low temperatures are forecast to be 24 degrees on Feb. 19, 17 degrees on Feb. 20, 4 degrees on Feb. 21 and minus 4 degrees on Feb. 22.
High temperatures for La Grande are expected to be 48 degrees on Feb. 19, 37 degrees on Feb. 20, 31 degrees on Feb. 21 and 21 degrees on Feb. 22. The National Weather Service is projecting that Enterprise’s high temperatures will be 41 degrees on Feb. 19, 31 degrees on Feb. 20, 26 degrees on Feb. 21 and 17 degrees on Feb. 22.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
