LA GRANDE — The Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys may have measurable snowfall on Tuesday, March 8.
The National Weather Service is forecasting that there is a 60% chance that La Grande will receive snow during the day on Tuesday, March 8, and a 50% chance in the evening. La Grande could receive 1-2 inches of snow on March 8, according to Rob Brooks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Enterprise also has a 50% chance of getting snow in the daytime and 40% chance of getting snow in the evening on March 8, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters are projecting that Enterprise could receive 2-4 inches of snow.
The mountainous areas of Northeast Oregon are projected to receive substantially more snow. Areas below 4,000 feet may receive 4-8 inches of snow with areas above 4,000 feet receiving 8-12 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow will be brought in, according to the National Weather Service, from a low pressure system in British Columbia.
Brooks said the snow La Grande may receive could be higher than it normally receives this time of year.
“It is not uncommon but it also is not an every year event," he said.
Brooks said La Grande’s average total snowfall for March is an eighth of an inch.
The National Weather Service is forecasting that weather in the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys will be cold for the next three days. It is projecting that La Grande will have a high of 32 degrees on March 8 and a low of 22 degrees; a high of 31 degrees and a low of 11 degrees on March 9 and a high of 36 degrees and a low of 18 degrees on March 10.
The forecast for Enterprise calls for a high of 32 degrees and a low of 11 degrees on March 8; a high of 24 degrees and a low of minus 4 on March 9; and a high of 37 degrees and a low of 7 degrees on March 10.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
