Snow accumulates at La Grande City Hall on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. The National Weather Service is forecasting a 20% chance of snow in La Grande the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 14, a 20% chance on Dec. 15 and a 40% chance on Dec. 16.
LA GRANDE — More snow is on the horizon for the Grande Ronde Valley.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a 20% chance of snow in La Grande the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 14, a 20% chance on Dec. 15 and a 40% chance on Dec. 16.
Most of the snow in the next three days will fall Dec. 15-16, according to Camden Plunkett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Pendleton. Plunkett said La Grande is expected to receive just under half an inch in snow accumulation during this period, and Elgin will receive about half an inch.
Enterprise will have a 40% chance of receiving snow on Dec. 14, a 10% chance on Dec. 15 and a 20% chance on Dec. 16.
The local mountains, unlike the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys, will receive significant snow accumulations. The Wallowas is expected to get 6 inches in total snowfall from Dec. 15 through early Dec. 16, and Anthony Lakes will likely receive about 2 inches during the same period, Plunkett said.
The National Weather Service’s precipitation records indicate that from Dec. 5-9 La Grande received three-tenths of an inch of precipitation.
Plunkett said that, overall, it appears Northeastern Oregon’s winter season has been a little drier than normal compared to the same late-fall period in previous years.
La Grande and Enterprise will generally see temperatures in the high 20s and the low 30s through Dec. 17. The low temperatures will generally be in the high teens and low 20s.
Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
