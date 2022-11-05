Downed branches Benton Park 1
Downed tree branches litter the ground at Benton Park in La Grande on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a morning snowstorm. While the snowfall was only an estimated 3 inches, trees and their limbs across the Grande Ronde Valley broke under the pressure of saturated leaves.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

 LA GRANDE — Three inches of snow caused power outages and an extraordinary number of broken and fallen tree branches on Friday, Nov. 4, across the Grande Ronde Valley.

"I have never seen a storm like this leave so much debris," La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter said of the snowstorm that hit Friday morning, Nov. 4.

