Downed tree branches litter the ground at Benton Park in La Grande on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, after a morning snowstorm. While the snowfall was only an estimated 3 inches, trees and their limbs across the Grande Ronde Valley broke under the pressure of saturated leaves.
LA GRANDE — Three inches of snow caused power outages and an extraordinary number of broken and fallen tree branches on Friday, Nov. 4, across the Grande Ronde Valley.
"I have never seen a storm like this leave so much debris," La Grande Public Works Director Kyle Carpenter said of the snowstorm that hit Friday morning, Nov. 4.
The storm left many fallen branches, trees and power lines in its wake not because of its magnitude but because of previously mild weather, Carpenter said. He estimated the storm dropped only 3 inches of snow on La Grande, but it had destructive consequences because many trees still had their leaves.
"Usually when we get snow the leaves have already been blown out," Carpenter said.
The leaves collected much snow, causing tree branches to become weighted down and many eventually collapsed. The problem was compounded by the rainfall that followed and added weight to branches, causing even more tree limbs to fall, Carpenter said.
Branches started falling around 5 a.m. and knocking down power lines.
Many residents awakened to homes without power as a result. Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative reported that as of 2 p.m. Nov. 4 around 950 members remained without power in Union County. OTEC had four line crews and two tree crews working across the county to restore service, said OTEC communication manager Joe Hathaway.
OTEC crews made significant progress — 10:40 a.m. a reported 2,400 members in Union County were without power due to snow and falling limbs and trees. The outages then stretched from La Grande up to Elgin, Hathaway said.
City of La Grande Public Works crews also had a busy day. Carpenter said that as of 3 p.m. all roads in La Grande had been cleared of branches and debris.
"Some roads still have slush but it is not causing traffic problems," he noted.
In addition, public works crews were checking for low-hanging branches in the city that could fall because they were saturated with moisture. Such limbs would either be removed or the roads temporarily closed as a precaution.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.