Cove Soap Box Derby 4
Buy Now

John Tristan Shields Maris steers his soap box car down Haefer Lane in Cove Saturday, May 29, 2021. Maris competed in the stock division bracket at the Oregon Soap Box Derby’s Best of the West competition.

 The Observer, File

COVE — The annual Blue Mountain Dash rolls back into Cove with a full two days of racing down Haefer Lane on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25.

After years of traveling up and down the West Coast for soap box rallies, Cove resident and race director Sam Delaney brought soap box racing to Eastern Oregon. The inaugural rally in 2018 was the first race in Eastern Oregon, according to Delaney.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Locations

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.