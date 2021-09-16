COVE — The sound of soap box cars flying down the road will soon be heard again in Cove.
Oregon Soap Box Derby’s Region 1 season starts this month, with the first local race taking place in Cove on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event includes stock, super stock and master’s divisions and concludes on Sept. 19.
“We’ve already gotten a number of kids from out of the area and out of the state that have preregistered,” said Sam Delaney, one of the event organizers with Oregon Soap Box Derby. “I’m hoping to get a number of those kids that raced last May back.”
The organization hosted a spring race near the conclusion of last season that drew roughly 20 contestants across a wide age range. According to Sam Delaney, he has 24 cars prepared for drivers to use who do not own their own soap box car.
The race fee is $35 and each racer gets multiple runs across several bracket competitions. Competitors will race from the top of the hill on Haefer Lane in Cove and finish at the bottom of the hill just before Jasper Street.
Reese Delaney, a freshman at Cove High School, will be competing at the race coming off a trip to Akron, Ohio, for the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships in July. He took part in three different races against top competition.
“I thought it was pretty neat to be a part of that group and get to go to Akron again,” Reese Delaney said. “I was happy because I lost to really good racers, but it was still really cool to race there.”
This was the second time the Delaneys had traveled to Akron for the world championships, but this time they had a bit of a different approach. Taking part in intricate check-in procedures, traveling and competing against elite competition was a bit overwhelming in 2019, but the Delaneys felt a lot more comfortable this time.
“When you do it the second time around, I think it’s way easier,” Reese Delaney said. “I think I did a lot better this time. My times were closer. My driving was better and we knew what to do.”
Reese Delaney competed in the super stock division, but will be changing divisions this upcoming year. He will be racing in the master’s division, which has qualifications based on experience level.
“It’s going to be a whole new learning curve. I’m really excited,” he said. “I’m ready to roll again.”
The season officially began with a Region 1 race in Washington on Sept. 11, but the competition returns to Eastern Oregon with the Cove Fall Rally Race this weekend. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 18 at the bottom of Haefer Lane. Masks and social distancing will be required at the event.
Oregon Soap Box Derby organizer Paul Sadler can be contacted for any questions regarding the derby races at 541-410-0609 and rpmsadler3@ykwc.net. All experience levels are welcome to compete, with the organizers urging any new racers to come out and participate for the first time to learn the ropes.
“If you’re new, you don’t have to worry about building the car or the weights or any of that because we’ll do all that,” Sam Delaney said. “We just want new kids to come out and try the sport. It’s really a lot of fun and when you first get started that’s the main thing to focus on, just having fun.”
