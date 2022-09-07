LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council will see new faces after this fall’s election. Two candidates are vying for mayor and six people filed to run for three seats on the La Grande City Council for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election.

Mathew Miles and current City Councilor Justin Rock are running for mayor. Both candidates are small business owners in La Grande.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Shannon Golden is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6015 sgolden@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.