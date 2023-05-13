LA GRANDE — A local organization made sizable contributions to community organizations to help fund a pair of major community projects.
The local chapter of Soroptimists International on Thursday, May 11, donated $8,000 to Grande Ronde Hospital and $50,000 to La Grande Parks and Recreation.
"Our Soroptimist club has been a part of the fabric of our community for the past 82 years. While our main mission is the empowerment of women and girls through education, we have always been there to help our community as the need arises," Soroptimist co-chair Di Lyn Larsen-Hill said.
The check for Grande Ronde Hospital will go toward the hospital’s new surgical wing, to be used in the development of a patient prep room. The Soroptimists' name will be displayed on plaques both in the cafeteria and the new prep room as recognition for their contribution to the hospital.
“About this time next year, we will have a VIP guided tour for the Soroptimists of the new surgical wing a little bit before it is open to the public," Patrick Flynn, executive director of the Grande Ronde Hospital Foundation, said.
The donation to Grande Ronde Hospital signifies the Soroptimists' continued dedication to the community.
“Our main mission is to empower women and girls, though sometimes you have to do that through things like health care,” Larsen-Hill said.
The hospital is in the middle of a $72.5 million expansion project that will add a 98,000-square-foot surgical services building to the hospital campus in La Grande and is expected to be completed in 2024.
The Soroptimists' donation to Parks and Recreation will help with replacing the playground equipment at Riverside Park. The $50,000 donation will aid fundraising efforts to raise $650,000, the expected total cost for the park's new playground.
La Grande Parks and Recreation Director Stu Spence said that “40% of the money needed to restore the playground at Riverside Park will be local money, and the rest will be grants.”
Last fall, Parks and Rec had the manufacturer of the current Riverside Park playground equipment — Ithaca, New York-based Leathers and Associates — out to perform an additional inspection due to the age of the structures, Spence said.
The consultant recommended that while the playground is currently still in good shape, Parks and Rec should start planning for a replacement within the next year or two. The recommendation was made due to splitting on the main support posts and the overall framing showing its age.
Spence said the donation from the Soroptimists means a great deal.
“It’s huge," he said. "There is a huge need (to replace the playground) for the community. I think we will raise the money in no time."
The Soroptimists have a long-running history of donating to projects both big and small within the community, Larsen-Hill said. The local club was started in 1941.
"When the Riverside Park Pavilion burned to the ground, Soroptimists were able to finance and help design the brand-new commercial kitchen," she said. "Our Community Benefits program receives applications from organizations, programs and individuals, and we grant many of those as funds allow."
Soroptimists granted funds to 26 successful applicants this year, Larsen-Hill said.
"Thanks to an extremely generous and giving community, Soroptimist International of La Grande has raised funds through our various projects but specifically from our Festival of Trees for the past 37 years," she said.
