LA GRANDE — The Soroptimist International of La Grande recently awarded $25,000 in scholarships to current local high schoolers and college students.

On Thursday, May 18, the Soroptimists awarded $3,000 Union County High School Graduate Education Funding scholarships to local high school students Elgin's Zoe Brown, North Powder's Dallee Bingham and La Grande's Marissa Lane.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Jillian Hoefer is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at jhoefer@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.