LA GRANDE — One of La Grande’s leading philanthropic organizations is breaking with tradition in an effort to extend a greater hand of assistance to the Union County community.
ESA Delta Epsilon Sorority No. 2566 has traditionally conducted one major annual fundraiser, the Holiday Market, a sale of Christmas items in late fall at the Blue Mountain Conference Center. The sorority, though, is now set to add a second major fundraiser, plus move its Christmas-season event to a new location. The sorority’s new fundraiser will be conducted each spring at the Union County Fairgrounds 4-H building. The initial event will be conducted May 1.
“I’m optimistic. We are pretty excited about it,” said Mary Ellen Taal, a long-serving member of the Delta Epsilon Sorority.
Taal said many vendors have expressed interest in taking part in the new fundraiser and the 4-H building will provide enough space to meet COVID-19 social distancing standards.
The sorority’s Christmas season fundraiser, which had been conducted at the Blue Mountain Conference Center for about 15 years, also will take place in the 4-H building at the Union County Fairgrounds. Taal said the change in venue is because the sorority is moving its Christmas season fundraiser from late November to the first Saturday in December. It would be impossible to have the Christmas season fundraiser in the Blue Mountain Conference Center on the first Saturday in December because that is when Soroptimist International of La Grande holds its annual Festival of Trees event.
Taal said moving the holiday season fundraiser to the first Saturday of December will help it raise money because more people are in the Christmas shopping spirit once December arrives. She added many people also have money for gifts then, because many have just gotten paid after the first of the month.
This means the Delta Epsilon Sorority fundraiser and a portion of the Festival of Trees event both will be conducted on the first Saturday in December. Taal said she believes people will enjoy having the opportunity to attend both popular Christmas season events on the same day. She noted the times of both events will not overlap too much.
Taal has been a member of the sorority for 26 years. She is its third-longest serving active member behind Gay Zander, who is assisting her with fundraising changes, and Valdene Gould. Zander has been a member at least 40 years, and Gould for close to 60.
No. 2566 was founded between 50 and 60 years ago. Its Christmas season fundraiser was conducted in late November at the old Central Elementary School at 402 K Ave., La Grande, for about three decades until the Blue Mountain Conference Center opened about 15 years ago. The sorority made its move to the conference center because of the additional space it provided.
The sorority traditionally raises about $2,000 for the community. These funds go to organizations, programs and individuals, including the Union County Special Olympics, foster care programs, the Santa Mall and families in emergency situations. Delta Epsilon also sponsors a number of community events, including the Union County Fair Parade, Taal said.
Being able to help her community as a member of Delta Epsilon, Taal said, “is a very fulfilling endeavor.”
