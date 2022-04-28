JOSEPH — The South Wallowa Lake Community Firewise Committee is set to host a wildfire community awareness event at Wallowa Lake on Saturday, May 7.
The wildfire awareness event is a part of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, a national campaign to raise awareness of wildfire risks.
The event will take place at 84747 Talemena Drive, Wallowa Lake, where techniques and tips will be demonstrated by SWLC Firewise Committee volunteers. Participants can view the techniques behind a mesh screen at the home — the SWLC Firewise Committee received a $500 national grant from State Farm Insurance in coordination with the National Fire Protection Association to safeguard several homes in the area with the protective mesh in case of flying embers during a wildfire.
“We hope to protect several homes with the material purchased by the grant funds,” SWLC Firewise Committee member Janet Goat said in a press release. “Homeowners will help hang the material on their own deck and then, hopefully, turn around and share their new expertise with their neighbors.”
South Wallowa Lake Community Firewise Committee is the most recently accredited firewise community in Wallowa County. Wallowa Resources provides support to the firewise community.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.