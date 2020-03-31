LA GRANDE — The COVID-19 pandemic has many people looking into the rearview mirror, back to when a more deadly virus had people talking about quarantines and face masks.
The influenza pandemic of 1918-20 claimed the lives of perhaps 50 million worldwide, and its fury did not bypass Oregon. The pandemic’s victims included 48,146 Oregon residents who contracted it, 3,675 of whom died from it, according to reports from the old Oregon State Board of Health at Oregonhistoryproject.org.
Oregon had about 750,000 people then, which means about one in 15 Oregonians contracted the flu and 7% of those died from it.
The media of the day dubbed the disease the Spanish Flu, a misnomer because the outbreak did not originate in Spain. As multiple science and history sources recount, the virulent strain of influenza was rampant during World War I in Germany, Britain, France and the United States, but wartime censorship in those countries downplayed the contagion and how deadly it was. “Spanish Flu” caught on after news reports emerged from Spain in 1918 about an epidemic in Madrid.
An examination of The Observer’s archives does not reveal how many lives the virus claimed in Union County, but the havoc it wreaked was well-documented. The worst period La Grande experienced extended from December 1918 through January 1919.
So bad was the situation that La Grande’s city council, acting on directives of A.L. Richardson, a doctor who was the chairman of the city’s board of health, essentially shut down much of the community from late December until the later part of January.
Bootlegger soughtThe shutdown all but silenced downtown La Grande.
“La Grande is a closed town. The business district is almost as lifeless as a marble slab.… We are all paying homage to the dreaded disease called Flu,” The Observer reported in a Dec. 28, 1918, editorial.
To illustrate how vacant La Grande’s downtown was, the editorial writer told of an elderly man who had forgotten to get tobacco for his pipe. He could not find any stores with tobacco to sell him.
“Is there not a tobacco bootlegger working today?” the man asked.
The city’s schools were closed from late December through much of January. On the economic front, the city required all businesses in La Grande be closed from Dec. 26 through late January except laundry services, newspapers, banks, creameries and drugstores. Grocery stores could operate but only if residents had items delivered to them.
Idle clerks and store owners were said to be then playing tiddlywinks, then a popular children’s game, according to the editorial.
“Delivery boys are the only active pieces of machinery of the city and they are working overtime for it is admitted that people must eat,” the newspaper said.
The editorial was published a few days after La Grande experienced a Christmas filled with little cheer.
“Christmas in La Grande was a very, very sparse affair because of the ban on public gatherings,” The Observer reported on Dec. 26, 1918.
The appearance of 300 soldiers returning after serving in World War I boosted the Christmas atmosphere. They stopped at the Red Cross canteen for food and drink while on a train trip to their hometowns.
“About the only pep showed during the day to stir the public atmosphere was the arrival of several hundred soldiers at the Red Cross canteen,” The Observer reported on Dec. 26.
City imposes quarantineThe city not only required the shutdown of public schools and businesses but also imposed a quarantine on everyone suspected of having the flu. Placards had to be placed outside the front and rear entrances of homes where people suspected of having the flu lived.
The signs stated that everybody must be excluded from the homes except those designated as attendants who were caring for the patients. Anyone else who entered a home of someone being quarantined was not allowed to leave.
“This is to be a quarantine which means something,” Richardson told The Observer in early January 1919.
Quarantines of the sick were required but not face masks. The Observer recommended them in a Jan. 11, 1919, article, headlined “Wear Masks and Guard Homes Against Plague,” which noted face masks were being required in San Francisco.
The Observer in late December published the addresses of at least 100 homes on a La Grande quarantine list. By early January the list was down to just 25 homes.
La Grande residents claimed by the Spanish Flu during this time included Robert Gale Sturdivant, who died Jan. 5, 1919, at Grande Ronde Hospital. Sturdivant and his wife, Edna, and their child had spent Christmas in Pendleton, and he began to feel ill shortly after returning. Robert Sturdivant died a week later.
Sturdivant was described in The Observer as “one of the most popular and best liked young men in the city.”
It is not clear how authorizes were enforcing the quarantine in La Grande, but an article in the Jan. 11, 1919, Observer stated people were unfairly holding doctors responsible for enforcing the quarantine.
“This is an unjust accusation for every physician in the city is being worked to death. It is out of the question for doctors to work as policemen,” The Observer stated.
The newspaper recommended the creation of a squadron of 15 law enforcement officers to handle the quarantine enforcement.
Silent films roar againTen days later, the number of Spanish Flu cases under quarantine had fallen to a handful and only one new case had been reported in the past few days. This prompted the city to lift the closure orders and restrictions for businesses, schools, churches and public and private gatherings.
“News of the lifting of the ban brings inexpressible relief to every person in the city and especially to the pastors of churches and their congregations and to the proprietors of moving picture theaters,” The Observer reported on Jan. 26, 1919.
Businesses that advertised following the lifting of the ban included the Arcade theater.
“Back with a smile and picture hungry? Sure you are! You didn’t realize how much you needed motion pictures until you were deprived of them,” the Arcade ad said.
The first movie the Arcade — which later became the Liberty Theatre — showed after the ban was lifted was a silent comedy-drama starring Mary Pickford, “How Could You, Jean?”
The Spanish Flu pandemic peaked in late 1918 but continued into 1920.
Brigit Farley, a Washington State University professor who lives in Pendleton, stated in a recent column in the East Oregonian Pendleton in 1918 had 600 flu cases and 38 flu deaths.
In Central Oregon the Spanish Flu in 1918 and 1919 killed 58 people in Deschutes County, 10 in Crook County and three in Jefferson County, according to information from the St. Charles Health System.
