Tuesday, May 18, is election day for special districts.
Voters will decide who sits on the school boards, cemetery districts and the like. Union County voters are considering a five-year local levy of 12 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to fund the control of noxious weeds.
It’s too late to mail your ballots, but here are the locations of ballot drop boxes in Union and Wallowa counties. The election closes at 8 p.m.
Union County
• Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St., Cove
• Elgin City Hall, 790 S. Eighth Ave., Elgin
• Imbler City Hall, 180 Ruckman Ave., Imbler
• Island City City Hall, 10605 Island Ave., Island City
• North Powder City Hall, 635 Third St., North Powder
• Union City Hall, 342 S. Main St., Union
• Cook Memorial Library, 2006 Fourth St., La Grande
• Union County Clerk’s Office, 1001 Fourth St., La Grande
Wallowa County
• Wallowa City Hall, 104 N. Pine St., Wallowa
• Joseph City Hall, 201 N. Main St., Joseph
• Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise
