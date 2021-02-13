LA GRANDE — A wholly unique Valentine's Day celebration is on the horizon for La Grande as businesses and restaurants remain closed to in-person dining. So no speed dating or murder mystery dinners at Le Bebe Cakes Bakery Coffee House — a venue with a reputation for its intriguing and colorful events during the holidays.
"We've been hit really hard this year, no events," said Spring Roberts, the owner of the bakery. "Usually we would do a dinner concert — other times of the year a murder mystery. We've had decorating classes. This year, we're offering free delivery."
On this pandemic Valentine's Day, the bakery cafe is offering drink specials and deliveries of their confectionaries to residents of La Grande for free — including to the newly reopened schools wishing to celebrate the holiday.
"Most of the schools are not allowing at-home stuff, and kids aren't bringing cards to each other. They don't want them spreading germs," Roberts said. "So some of them are getting us to deliver on their behalf to the schools."
"Normally we're a bit busier around Valentine's Day ... doing (events) like speed dating," said Ashton Gilbert, an employee who has been with Le Bebe Cakes for four years. "Usually we'd be offering dinners, catered for two people and they can sit down and they can have a nice little dinner and we do everything for them. We're just doing the boxes this year — we're doing good with those, so we can't really complain, but I feel like if we were able to do seating it would be a bit easier."
The Landing Hotel and Dining is hosting a stay-date-style take-home dinner prepared by chef Merlyn Baker, which includes stuffed oven-roasted halibut or filet mignon, along with options to include salad and dessert, with a rose vase from La Grande florist Fitzgerald Flowers. Dinners also are available a la carte style, sans rose.
"Because it's a stay-at-home event," Baker said, "people are exploring a lot of options."
Side A Brewing in downtown La Grande is offering a chocolate cake with house-made raspberry sauce as well as a can of its raspberry mousse pastry ale and two 10-ounce glasses. Hines Meat Co. in La Grande has come up with meat bouquets and steak and lobster dinners for patrons wishing to support local businesses during the pandemic.
Available to everyone, La Grande's Tayde McAndie Band is playing a free livestream concert Sunday, Feb. 14, at 6:30 p.m. The Landing Hotel and Dining, Lush Boutique Salon and other local businesses are sponsoring the concert, which will be streamed live via EO Alive, the Tayde McAndie Band YouTube Channel and the Brent Clapp YouTube Channel.
Restaurants and businesses looking to resume in-person dining will have to wait until Union County downgrades from "extreme risk" to "high risk." Portland's metropolitan area resumed regular dining operations Friday, Feb. 12. Union County, along with 14 other counties, remains in the extreme risk category until its COVID-19 infection rates stay below 200 cases per 100,000 residents.
"As soon as we get the green light," Gilbert said, "we'll be ready for it."
