Skye Farnam, of La Grande, shovels dirt from around a pipe that delivers spring water next to Catherine Creek on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. After the spring's access was damaged, members of the Union County community came together to repair and improve the popular drinking spot.
Zip, Gary Anderson's dog, supervises as Skye Farnam, left, and Tye Pieper on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, inspect a newly installed underground pipe that will help restore access to spring water at a popular drinking spot near Catherine Creek.
Nino Paoli/The Observer
UNION — As Megan Tuutau watched her kids play in Catherine Creek off of Medical Springs Highway, she couldn’t help but notice a handful of people stopping nearby to fill up on water from a public spring, only to be disappointed when they found no water running from it.
Tuutau, a La Grande native, recalls the scene near Catherine Creek State Park on Sunday, Aug. 13. Someone had told her that the spring — which stands on the edge of a gravel pullout and feeds back into the creek — was running just a week prior. Another dismayed passerby guessed the concrete-filled culvert with a pipe sticking out of the top had been struck by a car after he wiggled it and found it loose.
