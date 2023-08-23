UNION — As Megan Tuutau watched her kids play in Catherine Creek off of Medical Springs Highway, she couldn’t help but notice a handful of people stopping nearby to fill up on water from a public spring, only to be disappointed when they found no water running from it.

Tuutau, a La Grande native, recalls the scene near Catherine Creek State Park on Sunday, Aug. 13. Someone had told her that the spring — which stands on the edge of a gravel pullout and feeds back into the creek — was running just a week prior. Another dismayed passerby guessed the concrete-filled culvert with a pipe sticking out of the top had been struck by a car after he wiggled it and found it loose.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Nino Paoli is a reporter for The Observer. Contact him at npaoli@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.