The North Powder Rural Fire Protection District’s new fire station, at 710 E St., is ready for service Saturday, March 20, 2021. The North Powder Rural Fire Department and the Enterprise Fire Department were each selected to receive a new type 6 engine to bolster their fleets, it was announced in April 2023, as part of the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s $25 million Engine Program.
SALEM — A pair of local fire agencies are among the recipients of the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s $25 million Engine Program, according to a press release from the state Tuesday, April 4.
The Enterprise Fire Department and the North Powder Rural Fire Department were each selected to receive a new type 6 engine to bolster their respective fleets. Across Oregon, 76 local fire service agencies were selected to receive a new type 3, type 6 or water tender to boost firefighting capacity.
Local fire agencies were eligible to apply. A selection committee composed of members from the Oregon Fire Chiefs Association, Oregon Volunteer Firefighters Association and Oregon State Fire Fighters Council reviewed the applications.
Recipients were selected based on four principles:
• Assuring statewide distribution and allocation based on local initial attack, regional mutual aid and conflagration needs.
• Necessary infrastructure to maintain and protect the apparatus long term.
• Recent apparatus awards from the Legislature and other legislative funding sources such as wildland-urban interface and omnibus legislation.
• The capacity to staff the newly awarded apparatus.
“This investment in the Oregon fire service is critical as the state modernizes equipment and increases firefighting capacity to respond to incidents in our communities,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said in the release. “Over the last three decades, more communities have been impacted by wildfire. This investment is a major step forward in achieving our mission to protect people, property and the environment from fire and hazardous materials.”
The state fire marshal relies on the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System when responding to wildfires or other disasters that could impact communities. More than 300 local fire service agencies make up the system across Oregon. These firefighters and equipment are mobilized under the Emergency Conflagration Act, pre-positioning or immediate response assignments. OFMAS is used when a fire or disaster exceeds the local fire service agency’s capacity.
The OSFM Engine Program is a part of the agency’s Response Ready Oregon initiative, launched in 2021. The initiative utilizes a multi-pronged approach to prepare, prevent and respond to wildfires. The goal of Response Ready Oregon is to attack fires while they are small and keep them away from communities.
Award recipients will enter into a contract with the Oregon State Fire Marshal to support Mutual Aid System mobilizations, boosting local, regional and state response. The investment into the Oregon fire service will bring more resources to a stretched system, the release stated.
In January 2023, contracts were awarded to Rosenbauer to build the water tenders and type 3 engines. Skeeter was awarded the contract to build the type 6 engines. The OSFM anticipates deliveries to begin in 2023 through the first two quarters of 2024.
The program’s funding was made possible through Senate Bill 762, Oregon’s wildfire omnibus bill passed in 2021.
