North Powder Firehouse March 2021 exterior
The North Powder Rural Fire Protection District’s new fire station, at 710 E St., is ready for service Saturday, March 20, 2021. The North Powder Rural Fire Department and the Enterprise Fire Department were each selected to receive a new type 6 engine to bolster their fleets, it was announced in April 2023, as part of the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s $25 million Engine Program.

 The Observer, File

SALEM — A pair of local fire agencies are among the recipients of the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s $25 million Engine Program, according to a press release from the state Tuesday, April 4.

The Enterprise Fire Department and the North Powder Rural Fire Department were each selected to receive a new type 6 engine to bolster their respective fleets. Across Oregon, 76 local fire service agencies were selected to receive a new type 3, type 6 or water tender to boost firefighting capacity.

