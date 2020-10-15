LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of forestry announced the end of the fire season in the Northeast Oregon District effective Saturday, Oct. 17, at 12:01 a.m.
"The last few days have brought quite a bit of precipitation across the region," according to a press release from the forestry department. "While the district is comfortable with removing the general fire season restrictions, it is important to remember that weather patterns could change and conditions could return to dry and windy."
The termination of fire season means landowners can begin burning in burn barrels or yard debris piles, though safety protocols must still be followed. A permit for burn barrels or yard debris piles is not required.
The Oregon Department of Forestry does require a permit for burning as a result of forestry and logging activities and the forestry department must be notified at least seven days prior to the ignition and burning accomplishments must be reported within seven days after the burn.
The Northeast Oregon District encompasses lands in Union, Baker, Umatilla and Wallowa counties as well as small portions of Grant, Morrow and Malheur counties.
