An investment of $30,000 by the state Fire Marshal's Office will help fund an emergency egress road from the Wallowa Lake State Park, in foreground, to the West Moraine, at left.

 Wallowa County Chieftain, File

JOSEPH — Funding is starting to come together for an emergency egress road at Wallowa Lake State Park, with a one-time investment of $30,000 from the Oregon State Fire Marshal, according to a press release.

Kirk Barham, eastern district manager for the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation, said the $30,000 has yet to come through, but he believes it’s going to help fund an emergency egress road along the west side of the lake where only a footpath leads from the state park toward private homes on the West Moraine.

