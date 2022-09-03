SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday, Sept. 3, in response to the Double Creek Fire burning near the community of Imnaha in Wallowa County.
According to a release from the governor’s office, the declaration allows the Office of the State Fire Marshal to take unified command immediately. The fire is estimated to be 10,000 acres in size, and Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish has issued Level 3, Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation orders for homes near the fire.
"The Double Creek Fire grew rapidly overnight, requiring additional resources to battle the fire and support the state's response," Brown said in the release. "With many fires actively burning across the state and several weeks of peak fire season ahead of us, I am urging all Oregonians to be prepared. Please continue to follow local and statewide fire prevention regulations and share what you know with others. Every fire we prevent helps keep our communities and firefighters safe, and our natural resources protected."
Brown’s declaration cleared the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire and further support a coordinated response.
Currently, local mutual aid and federal resources are on scene working to slow the fire's progress. An OSFM Incident Management Team will be briefed and will assume unified command Sept. 3 with federal partners. OSFM will bring in four additional task forces through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System from Lane, Clatsop, Washington and Yamhill counties to assist in the response.
