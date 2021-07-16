LA GRANDE — State parks near the Umatilla National Forest remain open and unaffected by the Friday, July 16, Umatilla National Forest closure, which is managed by the U.S. Forest Service.
Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area, Red Bridge State Wayside, Hilgard Junction State Park and Ukiah-Dale Forest State Scenic Corridor campground are all open, with campfire restrictions in place. A statewide list of campfire and open flame restrictions is updated daily at stateparks.oregon.gov.
Officials advise visitors to research air quality conditions and wildfire status ahead of their visit. Air quality conditions are posted on the Oregon smoke blog and the Department of Environmental Quality Air Quality Advisory map. A current map of wildfires burning in Oregon and evacuation levels are posted at publicalerts.org. State park closures are posted at stateparks.oregon.gov.
