LA GRANDE — Oregon State Police reported its officers in separate traffic incidents Friday, Feb. 26, on Interstate 84 near La Grande hauled in more than 10 pounds of marijuana products and put one suspect in jail.
The first stop occurred at about 1:36 p.m. when OSP Sgt. Marcus McDowell stopped a black Chevrolet Trailblazer for traffic violations on the eastbound side of the freeway in Union County about 20 miles east of La Grande, state police reported. McDowell found the driver, Dusty Lance Crowell, 40, of Falls City, had a warrant for his arrest out of Polk County for failure to appear on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
State police reported Crowell consented to allow McDowell to search the Trailblazer. That search resulted in finding 10 pounds of marijuana, 1 pound of marijuana extract and a .45-caliber handgun.
State police took Crowell and his passenger, a 30-year-old man, to the La Grande Police Department for questioning. After the interview, police warned the passenger for importing/exporting marijuana, but Crowell ended up with a citation in lieu of arrest for having a concealed weapon, possession and distribution of marijuana and possession of the marijuana extract, and he received a date to appear in court via phone.
The second stop involved a Maryland man who attempted to get away from police.
The Oregon Department of Transportation was trying to get vehicles on Interstate 84 near milepost 261 moving eastbound again following a closure of the freeway, according to Oregon State Police. An ODOT worker at about 9:40 p.m. reported approaching a black passenger vehicle, according to OSP, and the occupant told the worker to stay back or die, then took off.
State trooper Charles Rohlf found the black Toyota S4 and pulled it over near milepost 261. But as he exited his police car, the Toyota fled again.
The vehicle made it to the bottom of the off ramp before an OSP sergeant used his vehicle to block the road, and Rohlf pulled up and blocked it from the back.
The pair of staters drew their guns, according to OSP, and took the driver, Bradley Michael Burden, 26, of Middleton, Maryland, into custody and booked him into the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande, for harassment and felony fleeing.
