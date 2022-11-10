LA GRANDE — The Oregon Public Utility Commission is holding a public comment hearing on an Idaho utility’s petition for a certificate of public convenience and necessity.
The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Gilbert Center on the campus of Eastern Oregon University, La Grande.
Idaho Power has requested the petition for its Boardman to Hemingway transmission line project. The certificate details the purpose and route of the transmission line, its cost estimate and other relevant information.
“These events provide the public opportunities to speak directly to the commissioners about the application with the PUC to issue a CPCN related to this project,” a release from the public utilities commission said. “If granted, Idaho Power would use this certificate in any court proceeding where it seeks to condemn an interest in land along the transmission line’s path. We encourage you to provide your thoughts.”
Fuji Kreider, a member of the Union County-based Stop B2H Coalition, said the upcoming public hearing isn’t necessarily about any particular properties, which is why the Stop B2H Coalition is involved in the hearings.
“Right now, we are just helping people through the bureaucracy and what to do with the rules and regulations,” she said.
There is a second public comment hearing scheduled for Dec. 5. However, unlike the hearing at Eastern Oregon University, the December hearing will be all virtual. The Stop B2H Coalition is encouraging people to attend both hearings.
“People should participate to express to the commission that they need to consider the economic impacts to the people and the communities and they need to assess alternatives before they decide to take people’s land,” Kreider said.
She said Idaho Power’s petition for a certificate of public convenience and necessity allows the consideration of alternate routing — something that’s very important for Union County.
“This opens up the (Bureau of Land Management) route again in a way,” she said. “It must be considered in the context of this condemnation. That’s probably the biggest news for people locally.”
In September, Oregon’s Energy Facility Siting Council approved a site certificate for the B2H project. The permit authorizes construction of the 290-mile, 500-kilovolt line across five Eastern Oregon counties, including Union County. Federal agencies have already granted permission for the line to cross land they manage.
The proposed transmission line would connect a new station near Boardman to an existing substation in southwest Idaho near Melba. Supporters of the project say the transmission line would provide a crucial link to move energy, much of it from hydroelectric, wind and other clean sources, between the Pacific Northwest, where energy use peaks in the winter, and the Intermountain West, where energy use peaks in the summer.
"We’re looking forward to moving this crucial project forward, and this meeting is one step in that process," Sven Berg, a spokesperson with Idaho Power, said. "For more than a year, we’ve worked hard to reach agreements on easements with private landowners along the project route. We are committed to working with landowners, and the meeting won’t change that. In fact, the meeting will be another chance to interact with them and make our case for how important B2H is as we continue providing reliable, affordable, clean energy."
