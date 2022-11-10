B2H line faces final rounds of approval
Buy Now

A crew works on a transmission line tower outside of Boardman in November 2017. The Oregon Public Utility Commission is holding a public comment hearing Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, for Idaho Power's petition for a certificate of convenience and necessity for its proposed Boardman to Hemingway transmission line project. The certificate details the purpose and route of the transmission line, its cost estimate and other relevant information.

 East Oregonian, File

LA GRANDE — The Oregon Public Utility Commission is holding a public comment hearing on an Idaho utility’s petition for a certificate of public convenience and necessity.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Gilbert Center on the campus of Eastern Oregon University, La Grande.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.