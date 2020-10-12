SALEM — The Oregon Department of Human Services is temporarily increasing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the month of October.
The department in a press release announced it made an additional $30 million available for eligible SNAP recipients statewide. The additional food assistance funds will go to households that are not already at the maximum amount of their benefit.
Households already enrolled in the SNAP program do not need to do anything. The department will allocate funds to recipients directly into their accounts starting Tuesday, Oct. 13. For those who join the benefit program after Tuesday, the extra benefits will be available Oct. 30.
This allotment will bring all Oregon households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds up to the maximum amount allowed.
This is a temporary increase, according to the press release.
