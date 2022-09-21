Chaining the big rigs

Chain-up helper David Keimig, of Hermiston, tightens chains on a semi-truck Thursday at the Deadman Pass Rest Area outside on Pendleton on Feb. 7, 2016.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Transportation will issue permits for individuals interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in Eastern Oregon.

These areas include the snow zones between Pendleton and La Grande, Ladd Canyon east of La Grande and the area west of Ontario. This year, the ODOT District 12 office in Pendleton, the District 13 office in La Grande and the District 14 office in Ontario will each issue permits, depending on the need and number of applicants. Interested individuals need to contact the appropriate ODOT district office during the month of October for details and application requirements. Random drawings held Nov. 1 at each ODOT office will determine who will be offered the permits.

